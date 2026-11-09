Official of Kyiv university receives suspicion over purchase of power supplies with overpayment of over UAH 1.4 mln

An official of the Mykhailo Drahomanov Ukrainian State University, who approved a contract for the purchase of uninterruptible power supplies for the university at inflated prices, has been notified of suspicion, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office has reported.

In a post on Telegram on Monday, the capital's prosecutor's office said that in 2024 the university concluded a contract with a sole proprietor for the purchase of sets of uninterruptible power supplies and paid the supplier almost UAH 3 mln.

"According to the expert examination, the market value of this equipment is about UAH 1.6 mln. Thus, the university overpaid by more than UAH 1.4 mln," the report says.

Prosecutors explain that before the purchase the official was supposed to analyze price offers from suppliers of similar equipment, taking into account its technical specifications and configuration. Having failed to do so properly, she approved the subsequent conclusion of the purchase contract at inflated prices.

"Under the procedural guidance of juvenile prosecutors of the Shevchenkivsky District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, an official of the Mykhailo Drahomanov Ukrainian State University has been notified of suspicion of official negligence (Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the report says.