Canada imposes new sanctions on Russia aimed at limiting its missile capabilities

On the sidelines of a G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Paris, Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand announced that Canada is imposing additional sanctions against Russia under the Special Economic Measures Regulations, the Canadian government’s press service reports.

“Canada is listing an additional 38 entities and 24 individuals to further reduce Russia’s military capabilities by targeting elements of its defence industrial base, including actors involved in ballistic missile technology development and Russia’s cyber activities,” the message reads.

It is noted that the measures are also intended to further raise the economic costs of Russia’s war against Ukraine by targeting financial enablers, including crypto exchanges, that help sustain Russia’s war economy.

"Canada, together with its allies and partners, remains committed to increasing pressure on those who enable and support Russia’s war machine. Canada will continue to stand with Ukraine and work with international partners to advance a just and lasting peace consistent with the principles of the United Nations Charter," the message reads.

Since 2014, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 3,500 individuals and entities and over 700 vessels that are complicit in the violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and in gross and systematic human rights violations.