Training for veterans starts at URCS School of Social Entrepreneurship

Training is being launched at the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) School of Social Entrepreneurship for veterans from two regions.

“Veterans and their family members from the Vinnytsia and Mykolaiv regions are starting their training at the Social Entrepreneurship School. The programme will help participants develop entrepreneurial skills, learn the principles of social enterprise and prepare their own projects that combine business activity with addressing important social issues,” URCS said on Facebook Monday.

Participants will take part in practical sessions on developing socially oriented business models, defining a social mission and identifying how business activity can create positive change in society. They will learn how to combine financial sustainability with social impact, build partnerships and mobilise resources to bring their ideas to life. The training also includes mentoring, expert support and guidance on preparing business plans.

After completing the training, participants will be able to present their projects for a competitive selection process and have the opportunity to receive grants of up to EUR 12,500 to establish or develop a social enterprise.

The Supporting the Reintegration of Veterans in Ukraine programme is implemented by the Ukrainian Red Cross with the support of the Danish Red Cross and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark. The training component of the programme is delivered by MIM-Kyiv Business School.