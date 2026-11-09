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Canada imposes sanctions on 38 entities and 24 individuals over links to Russia's defense industry and cyber activity

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Canada imposes sanctions on 38 entities and 24 individuals over links to Russia's defense industry and cyber activity
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On Monday the Canadian authorities announced the addition of another 38 legal entities and 24 individuals to the anti-Russian sanctions lists.

"Canada is imposing sanctions on another 38 entities and 24 individuals in order to further weaken Russia's military potential through measures against elements of its defense industry, including the development of ballistic missiles, and against Russia's actions in cyberspace," the Canadian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The sanctions will also be applied against financial structures that facilitate the use of cryptocurrencies.

The press release recalls that since 2014 Canada has imposed sanctions in connection with Russia on more than 3,500 entities and individuals, as well as on more than 700 vessels.

#sanctions #canada #russia #expansion
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