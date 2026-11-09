Head of district court in Odesa region exposed for bribery

Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies, together with the National Police, have exposed the head of a district court in Odesa region for taking a bribe to close a case on driving under the influence of alcohol.

"On November 9, 2026, on the instructions of the SAPO head, a prosecutor served a notice of suspicion on the head of one of the district courts of Odesa region," the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) said on its Telegram channel on Monday.

According to SAPO, the day before, the head of the court was caught by detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine together with the Odesa regional Directorate of Strategic Investigations of the National Police while receiving illegal benefit.

"The pretrial investigation established that for a monetary reward the judge promised to issue a ruling in favor of a woman in a case on holding her administratively liable for driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, that is, under Part 1 of Article 130 of the Code of Administrative Offenses," the statement says.

The judge's actions have been qualified under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.