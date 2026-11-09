Three people now reported injured in Kharkiv

The number of people injured following a Russian drone strike in Kyivsky district of Kharkiv has risen; as of 14:48, there are three casualties, reported Oleh Synehubov, head of the Regional Military Administration.

"The number of injured in Kyivskyi district has risen to three. Two more women have sought medical attention," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the drone strike damaged five vehicles and the storefronts of a shop.

As previously reported, a two-year-old boy was wounded in the strike on Kharkiv; the child is currently in intensive care.