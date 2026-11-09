Abu Dhabi talks to be held in trilateral format, coordination meetings with European partners planned – Umerov

The Ukrainian negotiating delegation is en route to the site of the planned meetings in Abu Dhabi, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Rustem Umierov reported.

"On Tuesday and Wednesday, a trilateral format is scheduled with the participation of representatives of Ukraine, the U.S, and Russia. On these same days, representatives of European countries, specifically the E4 format – Great Britain, France, Germany, and Italy – as well as representatives of NATO and the European Commission, will be in Abu Dhabi. We will hold separate coordination meetings with our European partners," Umierov wrote on his Telegram channel.

He explained that it is a matter of principle for Ukraine to maintain close coordination with all our key partners, ensuring aligned positions and a shared understanding of further steps in the negotiating process. "As determined by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, we are doing everything possible to ensure Europe is a participant in the diplomatic process," Umierov wrote.

He emphasized that the goal of the Ukrainian delegation is a long-term and sustainable peace, guaranteed security for Ukraine, and real opportunities for Ukraine's post-war recovery.