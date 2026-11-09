Ukraine fails to implement reform plan unlike Montenegro, Albania, Moldova – Poroshenko

People's Deputy and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko, speaking in the Verkhovna Rada, urged that heads of law enforcement agencies implicated in Carthage investigation be urgently summoned to report, noting that the lack of reforms in the rule of law hinders Ukraine's EU membership, as highlighted by the European Commission's latest Enlargement Report, the political force's website reports.

"I returned from Brussels with my colleagues. A momentous Enlargement Report was adopted. It seems to me that two reports were adopted: one for the entire world, and another for the leadership of the state and parliament. For the entire world, it was noted: unlike Montenegro, Albania, and even Moldova, Ukraine did not record a target date for completing negotiations on closing clusters and accession. The only one out of four... Ukraine has not fulfilled the reform plan, unlike the three states," Poroshenko said.

He noted that "the light in front of Ukraine is not red yet, but yellow, but it depends on us and the government to ensure we do not stop our movement toward Europe."

The politician stated that during his visit, he was asked questions about Operation Carthage and insists on considering this issue in the Verkhovna Rada. "I want to support the faction leaders who demanded today to start this day with hearing from the heads of law enforcement agencies who were involved in Carthage. Their immediate suspension so they cannot influence the course of the investigation. And I am shocked when I appear in parliament and see that nothing is happening," Poroshenko said.

As reported, on November 4, the European Commission released its annual enlargement report, determining where Ukraine currently stands on its path to EU membership and outlining the next steps in the near term. A European Commission official described Kyiv's goal to complete accession negotiations by the end of 2027 as ambitious, noting that its achievement requires significantly accelerating the pace of reforms.

The report analyzes the progress of 10 partner countries – Ukraine, Montenegro, Albania, Moldova, Serbia, North Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo (potential candidate country), Turkey, and Georgia – in the negotiation process, evaluating both achieved progress and overall readiness level. For the four leading countries – Montenegro, Albania, Ukraine, and Moldova – so-called "roadmaps" are outlined for the year ahead, starting from the current moment, specifically for Ukraine and Moldova looking ahead to 2027.

On the same day, November 4, NABU and SAPO notified five participants of an alleged criminal organization in the Carthage case of suspicion, among them SBU General Serhiy Duka. According to the investigation, they ensured the systematic provision of bribes to high-ranking law enforcement officials for the unhindered operation of fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses.

On November 7, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the expansion of international cooperation in the investigation under Operation Carthage with respective services of the United States, Germany, and Poland, calling the news "frankly unpleasant, frankly shameful, completely unacceptable things" and announcing upcoming personnel decisions.

Poroshenko previously stated that the details of Operation Carthage shocked Ukraine's Western allies, and unless law enforcement and security structures are reformed in accordance with European integration commitments, the Ukrainian state will lose its chance for EU membership. He announced that European Solidarity would submit a package of amendments to the Verkhovna Rada, including the creation of a temporary investigative commission in Carthage case.