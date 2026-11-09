Strike on Kharkiv injures child

The Armed Forces of Russia launched a strike on Kyivsky district of Kharkiv, resulting in an injured child, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.

"An enemy drone wounded a child in Kyivsky district," Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Oleh Synehubov, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, the victim is a two-year-old boy who is currently in intensive care.

"A two-year-old boy was injured. He is currently in intensive care. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.