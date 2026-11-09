Injured in strike on Odesa rises to 3 – regional administration

The number of injured as a result of the Russian strike on Odesa has risen to three, while the death toll remains at three, Head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper reported.

"Two more victims sought medical assistance after the enemy attack. These are men aged 41 and 46. Thus, the number of injured has increased to three. Three other people, unfortunately, died," Kiper wrote on Telegram on Monday.

According to him, the dead include two women and a man. Another woman was hospitalized with severe injuries, and doctors are providing her with the necessary assistance. "The Russian strike hit a warehouse used for storing food products," the head of the regional administration said.

As reported, as a result of another attack on the civilian infrastructure of the Odesa region, a logistics enterprise was hit for the third time, and equipment was damaged. A fire broke out and was promptly extinguished. It was previously reported that three people were killed and one was injured.