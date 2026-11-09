Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhiy Tykhyi reminded the leader of the French La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) party, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, that Ukrainians already resolved the issue of their borders in the 1991 referendum, and "referendums" held under occupation serve as a tool for annexation rather than an expression of the people's will.

"Mr Mélenchon, Ukrainians have already settled the question of their country's borders. In the 1991 national referendum, more than 90% of voters backed Ukraine's independence within its current, internationally recognised borders. A majority voted "yes" in every region, including Donbas (83%).Only Russia chose to disregard the choice of Ukrainians and change borders by force, launching a war of aggression," Tykhyi wrote on the social network X.

The MFA emphasized that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin refuses to end the war despite constructive proposals from Ukraine and its partners, which is the sole reason the war continues.

"Referendums under occupation are a tool of annexation, not an expression of the people's will. No civilised, democratic country would ever accept this for its own borders, so it should not be proposed to Ukrainians," the MFA spokesperson stated.

Earlier, the leader of the French far-left France Unbowed party, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, stated that a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine cannot involve territorial concessions in Donbas without the consent of the population.

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot accused Jean-Luc Mélenchon of spreading Russian narratives regarding Donbas.

Results of a Toluna Harris Interactive poll published on Monday indicate that French far-right leader Marine Le Pen and her far-left rival Jean-Luc Mélenchon have strengthened their leads in the ratings ahead of next year's presidential election.