Palisa discusses stronger Ukrainian air defense with Turkish defense minister

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Pavlo Palisa announced meetings with Turkey's Minister of National Defense, the head of the Turkish Defense Industry Agency, and representatives of Turkish defense companies, during which they discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense.

"Strengthening air defense remains one of our main priorities. We are looking for new solutions, new technologies, and opportunities that will help protect the Ukrainian sky. These days, following the President's task, I was working in Turkey. With Turkish Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler, we discussed in detail the practical implementation of the agreements reached by Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during their recent visit," Palisa wrote on Telegram on Monday following the visit.

He called his meeting with Haluk Görgün, head of the Turkish Defense Industry Agency, and representatives of Turkish defense companies "very substantive and productive." "We talked about opportunities to deepen cooperation, technological solutions, and joint projects that can strengthen our defense capabilities. Separately, we visited a combat training ground where representatives of MKE demonstrated the TOLGA short-range anti-aircraft system. This is a multi-layered counter-drone system," the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office said.

Palisa emphasized the importance of solutions that are "capable of effectively countering drone attacks and ensuring that the cost of destroying an enemy drone is economically justified." He thanked the Turkish partners for "constructive dialogue and readiness for practical cooperation."