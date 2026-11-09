Koretsky: Lowering max mobilization age needs comprehensive approach, to be reviewed

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky, responding to a petition, stated that the issue of lowering the maximum mobilization age requires a comprehensive approach, taking into account the security situation in the country and the needs of the Defense Forces.

"The issue of lowering the maximum age for military service and in the reserve requires a comprehensive approach, taking into account the security situation in the state, as well as the needs of the Defense Forces," Koretsky's response to the petition reads.

The Prime Minister noted that the Ministry of Defense is working on amendments to legislation aimed at improving the procedures for military service during martial law, particularly regarding the clarification of service terms and the grounds for discharge from such service.

"During the processing of the aforementioned changes, the issues raised in the petition will be additionally reviewed," he added.

General mobilization is currently in effect in Ukraine, covering liable men aged 25–60.

As reported, on October 14, a petition to the Cabinet of Ministers calling for an initiative to lower the maximum mobilization age to 55 years garnered the required number of votes for consideration. Specifically, the author of the petition proposed developing and submitting to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law amending the laws On Military Duty and Military Service and On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization to lower the maximum age for military service during martial law from 60 to 55 years for privates, sergeants, senior non-commissioned officers, and officers, as well as establishing the right to voluntary discharge for military personnel who reach 55 years of age during martial law.

Previously, petitions calling for allowing the demobilization of servicemen over 55 who have served for more than three years, lowering the upper conscription age limit from 60 to 58, and demobilizing men over 55 who have earned a civil pension for work in hazardous conditions did not gain the necessary votes on the government's website.