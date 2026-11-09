Defense Forces strike plant near St. Petersburg producing fuel for Iskanders – General Staff

On the night of November 9, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck Morozov Plant joint-stock company near St. Petersburg, Russia, which produces explosives and solid-propellant charges for the engines of Iskander-M ballistic missiles used by the aggressor state in its attacks on Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday.

"Units struck the enterprise and damaged three production workshops at once. The scale of the damage is being clarified," the General Staff reported on its Telegram channel on Monday.

According to their data, Morozov Plant also developed solid fuel for the engines of Topol-M missile systems. "This military-industrial complex enterprise is part of the Rostec state corporation and is one of the important links in the chain that provides the Russian army with ballistics... Each such strike makes it harder for the enemy to manufacture missiles for the Iskanders, which it uses to strike our cities. The chain is broken at the very beginning, long before the launcher," the report says.