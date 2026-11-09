Emergency outages hit three regions, toughest situation in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk – Ukrenergo

Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, emergency power outages were applied in Sumy, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions on the morning of November 9, NPC Ukrenergo reported on Monday.

"Previously published schedules in these regions are currently not in effect. Emergency outages will be canceled as soon as the state of the power system permits," the system operator noted.

Overall, due to enemy attacks on energy facilities as of Monday morning, power outages have been recorded in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, and Chernihiv regions.

"Due to significant damage, the situation remains the most difficult in Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv regions," Ukrenergo emphasized.

Additionally, due to damaged energy equipment, restrictions will remain in effect in some regions until the end of the day: power limitation schedules for industry, and hourly outage schedules (from 1.5 to 4 queues) for all categories of consumers.