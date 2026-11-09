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UAV debris falls near Kyiv school – Klitschko

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In the Desnyanskyi district of Kyiv, the fall of UAV debris has been recorded in an open area near a school, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

"Emergency services are heading to the scene," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

#kyiv #school #debris #uav
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