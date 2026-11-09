UAV debris falls near Kyiv school – Klitschko

In the Desnyanskyi district of Kyiv, the fall of UAV debris has been recorded in an open area near a school, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.
"Emergency services are heading to the scene," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.
In the Desnyanskyi district of Kyiv, the fall of UAV debris has been recorded in an open area near a school, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.
"Emergency services are heading to the scene," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.
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