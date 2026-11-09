Sybiha to attend G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Paris Nov 9-10

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha will visit Paris on November 9-10 to participate in a meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers at the invitation of Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Noël Barrot.

As the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reports, Sybiha will take part in the G7 ministerial session on supporting Ukraine and hold a series of bilateral negotiations.

The ministry stated that Sybiha will brief allies on the situation on the battlefield, the consequences of Russian strikes, Ukraine's priority defense needs, and resilience ahead of winter.

The minister will also coordinate positions with G7 states in the context of peace efforts.

"The focus of the meeting will be steps toward de-escalation and bringing peace closer, strengthening the protection of the Ukrainian skies, pressure on the aggressor, global food security, and freedom of navigation in the Black Sea," the report says.

Separate bilateral negotiations are also scheduled in Paris between Sybiha and U.S Secretary of State Marco Rubio, EU Chief Diplomat Kaja Kallas, Foreign Ministers Jean-Noël Barrot of France, Ed Miliband of Great Britain, Antonio Tajani of Italy, Johann Wadephul of Germany, and other ministers.

It was reported earlier that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit Paris (France) on November 8-10 to participate in the G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting.