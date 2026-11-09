Norwegian PM doubts Trump's forecast on Ukraine peace deal prospects

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has stated that he does not expect a major breakthrough from the trilateral Ukrainian-U.S-Russian negotiations in Abu Dhabi (UAE) and questioned U.S President Donald Trump's optimistic forecast that a peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine will be signed soon.

"I would be cautious...Abu Dhabi is a stepping stone, and one output of it should be a follow-up quite soon after," Støre said in an exclusive interview with Politico, answering a question about expectations from the talks scheduled for November 10-11.

According to the head of the Norwegian government, the agenda for the Abu Dhabi meeting will likely include talks on a Black Sea ceasefire to ensure safe grain transportation, a ceasefire regarding energy infrastructure, freezing the frontline in the conflict, and other "confidence-building measures" such as prisoner exchanges. He also noted that work is underway on security guarantees to ensure Russia does not launch a new attack.

At the same time, he dismissed the suggestion that Vladimir Putin seeks to end the war in Ukraine. "Well, if he had wanted peace, there would have been no war at the outset. If he had wanted peace during these five years, when he sees that his country is regressing, that neighboring countries are becoming members of NATO, that his people are being killed, and all these terrible things, the war would have ended," the Norwegian prime minister said when asked whether he believes, following a recent conversation with Vladimir Putin, that the Russian leadership desires peace.

However, "the fact that he picks up the phone" to talk "in my view shows at least a willingness to sit at the negotiating table," he said. And although Støre "does not see" signs yet that Putin is genuinely ready for a deal, sending a delegation to Abu Dhabi and bearing responsibility if "nothing is achieved" also carries "a price."

Asked whether he trusts Trump’s representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner as guarantors of a fair peace process for Ukraine, and whether Europe should trust them, the head of government replied: "I believe the U.S is looking for a way to end this war."

Commenting on his conversation with Putin, he noted that while Norway and Finland have good relations with the American negotiators, the war is taking place right in Europe. "Living month after month... hoping this war will end thanks to Europe not engaging in dialogue with Moscow is, in my view, an illusion... We believe European voices must reach Putin explaining why and how we support Ukraine," Støre said, adding that through constant indirect contacts with the U.S, the Russian leadership is effectively not isolated.

Asked whether Putin seemed rational during the conversation, he replied: "I would characterize it as professional. I would characterize it as rational... It was a conversation where we agreed on principles – we wouldn't interrupt, we would stick to the outlined points. His arguments were delivered absolutely clearly."

Støre also refuted media reports that Putin allegedly delivered a history lecture to him and his Finnish counterpart during the conversation as a justification for the war: "I just have to say – because, you know, I was present – he did not do that."

As reported, the trilateral meeting (Ukraine, the U.S, and Russia) in Abu Dhabi is scheduled for November 10-11, 2026, in a working format mediated by the U.S. The main topics of the negotiations: an energy truce (cessation of strikes on energy and critical infrastructure), Black Sea shipping security (grain corridor), humanitarian issues, and prisoner exchanges.

In late October, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Støre and Finnish President Alexander Stubb their conversation with Putin and thanked them for their "activity in support of our diplomacy and joint peace efforts with all partners."