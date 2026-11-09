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Fire breaks out at Kyiv parking lot – Klitschko

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A fire broke out on the territory of a parking lot in the Solomyansky district of Kyiv, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

"Emergency services are heading to the scene," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

#kyiv #solomyansky #fire
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