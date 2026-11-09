Nearly 80% of Kyiv residential buildings served by municipal firms get heating – Klitschko

As of the morning of November 9, nearly 80% of residential buildings in Kyiv serviced by municipal management companies have received heating, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

"Buildings receiving heat under collective agreements are being connected to heating based on applications from their managers," he added in a message on his Telegram channel.

The mayor recalled that the heating season for residential buildings kicked off in Kyiv on November 2nd.

Heat supply to social sector institutions, based on applications from their heads, began as early as October 16th. Currently, 247 medical institutions, 481 kindergartens, and 387 schools have been connected to heat in Kyiv.

"That means a total of over 80% of the capital's social sector institutions are already receiving heat," the mayor concluded.