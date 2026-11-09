Zaporizhia NPP temporarily lost external power, grid connection restored – IAEA

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been informed that power has been restored to Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), which was lost earlier on Sunday.

"Ending the plant's 27th loss of off-site power since the beginning of the military conflict," the IAEA reported on social media X on Monday night.

The agency said that the plant lost the connection to the 330 kilovolt (kV) power line, forcing it to rely on emergency diesel generators.

According to Energoatom, on November 8 at 02:36, the ZNPP lost power from the 330 kV Ferrosplavna-1 line; an attempt at automatic reclosing was unsuccessful. This was the 16th case of complete loss of external power supply to the station since the beginning of 2026.

The Zaporizhia NPP, with six VVER-1000 power units with a total capacity of 6,000 MW, has not generated electricity since September 11, 2022, following its occupation by Russia on March 3–4, 2022.