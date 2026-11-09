Trump plans to meet Xi, Putin at APEC summit in China

President Donald Trump stated on Sunday that he believes he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the APEC leaders' summit in China on November 18-19, Reuters reports.

"One of the meetings, I think, will be with President Putin and President Xi, and that'll be interesting. We're talking a lot of things, including denuclearization, but we'll be talking a lot of things. We're trying to end the war ⁠in Iran," Trump said.

In October, Trump stated that he was ready for trilateral arms control talks with Xi and Putin, which he said would focus on denuclearization.

It was reported later that Putin proposed using the trilateral meeting to discuss ending Russia's protracted war in Ukraine.