Trump suggests Ukraine may have "slightly different shape" after war

U.S President Donald Trump believes that Ukraine and Russia are "very close to making a deal," while hinting at a shift in Ukraine's borders as a result of the agreement. He made this statement in an interview with the "60 Minutes" program.

"I think we'll get it done, and I think it's going to happen, and they'll end up with a slightly different-looking Ukraine," Trump stated.

He once again pointed out that "tremendous hatred" exists between Putin and Zelenskyy.

"There is a tremendous amount of hatred between President Putin and President Zelenskyy, and, you know, is that more understandable from President Zelenskyy given the fact that his country was actually invaded? Well, yes, it is, but it was also very, very... When they met the first time, there was great disrespect shown to Russia. So I won't say anything, but it kind of balances out the fact that they invaded," Trump said.