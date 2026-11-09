Air defense downs 276 of 317 enemy targets

On the night of November 9, Russian occupiers attacked the territory of Ukraine with 317 strike UAVs of the Shahed type, S8000 Banderol/Dan-T, Gerbera, and "Parodiya"-type decoy drones, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 271 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (81 of them jet-powered), five S8000 Banderol/Dan-T, Gerbera, and other types of drones, with several strike drones still in the air; combat operations are ongoing!" the message on the Telegram channel reads.

In addition, impacts of enemy air attack assets were recorded at 31 locations, as well as the fall of downed (debris) items at 9 locations.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile firing groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.