The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report a new daily record for the number of Russian personnel hit.

"Units of the USF grouping have once again updated the absolute daily record for hitting enemy personnel – 801 occupiers, of whom 281 were liquidated," the report on the Telegram channel reads.

In total, 2,611 enemy targets were hit over the past day.

Among the targets hit are 77 drone launch points, 1 air defense/gun-missile system, 26 radar, electronic reconnaissance (SIGINT), electronic warfare (EW), and communication facilities, 153 units of automotive, special, and engineering equipment, 9 artillery systems including 2 self-propelled artillery systems (SPGs), 39 depots, 719 shelters and dugouts, and 443 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles of the "copter," "wing," "Shahed," and "Gerbera" types.

Since the beginning of November (November 1-8), units of the USF grouping have hit 17,903 enemy targets, including 5,492 personnel.