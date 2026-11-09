"European Solidarity" initiates adoption of anti-corruption strategy, Kachka-Kos list bills

The parliamentary faction of European Solidarity is initiating the inclusion of the Anti-Corruption Strategy and draft laws from the Kachka-Kos list on the Verkhovna Rada’s agenda, the faction’s co-chairs said following a meeting of the conciliation council.

“This week, the European Commission adopted and published another report on enlargement policy, assessing how all candidate countries are meeting their commitments. And despite the diplomatic remark that Ukraine is moving along the path of European integration, the report contains considerable criticism, which is acknowledged even within government offices. This concerns the slowdown of reforms, problems facing anti-corruption agencies that continue to come under pressure, and the failure of the government and parliament to fulfill part of their obligations. Although all of these draft laws were registered by European Solidarity a long time ago,” said faction co-chair Iryna Herashchenko.

According to her, at Sunday’s meeting of the Conciliation Council, she and the faction’s other co-chair, Artur Herasymov, initiated the inclusion on the parliamentary agenda of bills “that will move us closer to the European Union.”

“First and foremost, we demand that the so-called mono-majority put forward the draft laws related to the Anti-Corruption Strategy and anti-corruption efforts. It is time to finally remember ‘Carthage’ and stop burying their heads in the sand like ostriches. Secondly, the draft laws included in the Kachka-Kos plan must be considered. These include the reboot of the State Bureau of Investigation, reform of the Security Service of Ukraine, reform of the Office of the Prosecutor General, and competitive selection procedures for both the Prosecutor General and prosecutors. These should be the very bills that receive support from the entire chamber and bring real change to this area,” Herasymov said.