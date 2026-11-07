Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council: 'Carthage' case figures never contacted or pressured me

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko said he was extremely surprised to see his surname appear in recordings released by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) related to Operation Carthage, and assured that no one from the criminal organization had contacted him and that he did not know who had sought to influence him.

"Listen, no one approached me at all. I never had any such conversations with anyone. Putting pressure on the drug issue and the Cabinet of Ministers resolution – that's what they had in mind. Well, they put pressure on them, as you can see, didn't they? The resolution is in place, but U420 is not," he said at a meeting with journalists on Friday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

Responding to a follow-up question about people in Klymenko's circle who might have been able to influence him, he assured reporters that "there were no such people."

"I have no idea who they are even talking about, because there is no one who could put pressure on me. Moreover, there was no one who could have influenced me, not even among my immediate circle, or even among my wider circle," Klymenko said.

Speaking about people in the circle of the former interior minister through whom representatives of the criminal group had somehow sought to exert pressure, Klymenko added: "Yes, it would be interesting to find out who wanted to influence me."

Asked whether he considered the appearance of his surname in the NABU recordings an element of pressure, he replied: "I would not want to answer that question."

Asked whether the recordings could be used to put pressure on him in his capacity as NSDC secretary, Klymenko said that "hypothetically, they could."

"But in this particular case? I'm not sure," he added.

Klymenko also said he had been taken by surprise when he heard his surname mentioned in the NABU recordings that were made public.

"I was stunned, honestly. Well, look, I know that the recordings released in April included a story about plans to get rid of me. That happened, but it did not attract much attention. Khimprom created a network of Telegram channels and news websites where they published all kinds of fake stories. And on the recordings, you can hear how Mexican says that some information has just come out, so let's use this as a pretext to approach them again and negotiate. In other words, they used such information bombs to undermine officials' reputations amid all that information noise. That was an element of pressure," the NSDC secretary said.

Klymenko also expressed hope that "Mexican" (Yehor Burkin (Yehor Levchenko), the founder and head of the Khimprom drug syndicate) would be found and brought back to Ukraine.

"Suspicions? Of course. This was announced in April. And now new suspicions have emerged. I hope that what Poklad [Security Service Head Oleksandr Poklad] promised – to bring him here – will be carried out. He needs to be brought back. Mexican must be found, brought back here and, without a doubt, put on trial," he said.

Earlier, Oleksandr Abakumov, head of the detective unit of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), said that case materials related to Operation Carthage indicated that the suspects had not communicated with Ihor Klymenko while he was serving as interior minister regarding the unimpeded sale of narcotic substances.

In the "UP. Chat" program, a video of which was posted on the Ukrainska Pravda YouTube channel, Abakumov commented on a discussion by the suspects, recorded in NABU video footage containing materials from covert investigative (search) actions (CISA), concerning an attempted bribe to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, as follows:

"The surname of the minister (Klymenko) was indeed discussed by the head of Khimprom as someone through whom he would like to resolve the issue. He saw a way to resolve his issue, which was related to the unimpeded sale of narcotic substances... through the minister, because he believed that the minister could refrain from taking measures to ban the formulas of this narcotic substance."

As reported, anti-corruption agencies, as part of Operation Carthage, uncovered a criminal organization whose members had established a system of systematically providing illicit benefits to senior law enforcement officials in exchange for allowing fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses to operate without interference.

The criminal organization comprised at least 12 people.

Video footage of covert investigative (search) actions released in a statement by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) specifies that the criminal group included: the group's founder and leader, "Criminal," who had been convicted three times; the head of the Khimprom drug cartel, a Russian citizen known as "Mexican"; and "Criminal's" subordinates, "Boxer" and "Pasha." According to the video, "Price," one of the heads of the National Police's Strategic Investigations Department, was responsible for providing protection for the call centers' operations.

"Akim" was a senior official of the Security Service of Ukraine, a major general who ensured protection from scrutiny by his colleagues, according to the NABU video.

According to publicly available information, "Mexican" is Yehor Burkin, also known as Yehor Levchenko, the founder and head of the Khimprom drug syndicate. He is a citizen of both Russia and Ukraine, has been wanted in Ukraine since 2019, and is subject to personal sanctions.

Khimprom is a transnational criminal organization engaged in the production and distribution of synthetic drugs, as well as the operation of fraudulent call centers.

Andriy Osipov, known as "Criminal," is a key figure in the new materials related to Operation Carthage. According to SAPO prosecutor Mykola Karas, Osipov has been in custody since July 2026 in connection with another case.

Those suspected in the case include Serhiy Duka ("Akim"), a major general and former first deputy head of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood of the Security Service of Ukraine, who has already been dismissed from his post; Oleksandr Demianchuk ("Consultant"), deputy head of a division of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv region; Volodymyr Tsenov, first deputy head of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police of Ukraine (the High Anti-Corruption Court remanded him in custody with bail set at UAH 15 million); and Vitaliy Rybalka, known as "Boxer" (the High Anti-Corruption Court remanded him in custody without the right to post bail).