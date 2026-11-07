HACC remands SBU General Serhiy Duka in custody for 60 days with UAH 65 mln bail

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has ordered a preventive measure against Security Service of Ukraine Major General Serhiy Duka, former first deputy head of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood, in the form of detention for 60 days, with bail set at UAH 65 million as an alternative, despite a motion by a prosecutor from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) requesting bail of UAH 100 million, the court's press service said Friday evening.

According to investigators, Duka, who was dismissed from his post but remained in service, assisted the leader of a criminal group known by the nickname "Criminal" in resolving issues within the Security Service of Ukraine and the Office of the Prosecutor General. The suspect was also exposed during a large-scale special operation codenamed "Carthage," in which, according to the prosecution, he used his official position and access to exert pressure and obtain illicit benefits under the nickname "Akim."

If the bail amount set by the court is posted, the suspect will be subject to the relevant procedural obligations. The court also recalled that, under Part One of Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent of committing a crime and cannot be subjected to criminal punishment until their guilt has been proven in accordance with the law and established by a court conviction.

If the bail amount set by the court is posted, the suspect will be subject to the relevant procedural obligations. The court also recalled that, under Part One of Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent of committing a crime and cannot be subjected to criminal punishment until their guilt has been proven in accordance with the law and established by a court conviction.

Background: As reported, anti-corruption agencies, as part of Operation Carthage, uncovered a criminal organization whose members had established a system of systematically providing illicit benefits to senior law enforcement officials in exchange for allowing fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses to operate without interference. The criminal organization comprised at least 12 people.

Those suspected in the case include Serhiy Duka ("Akim"), a major general and former first deputy head of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood of the Security Service of Ukraine, who has already been dismissed from his post; Oleksandr Demianchuk ("Consultant"), deputy head of a division of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv region; Volodymyr Tsenov, first deputy head of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police of Ukraine (the HACC remanded him in custody with bail set at UAH 15 million); and Vitaliy Rybalka, known as "Boxer" (the HACC remanded him in custody without the right to post bail).