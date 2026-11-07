Russia used North Korean KN-23 missiles in overnight strike – Zelenskyy

Russia used, according to preliminary data, KN-23 ballistic missiles manufactured and supplied by North Korea in its attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure last night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following a conference call on the consequences of the Russian strike.

"Technical assessments are ongoing at the sites hit by ballistic missiles. According to preliminary findings, at one of the key energy facilities that was damaged, the Russians used KN-23 missiles manufactured and supplied by North Korea. This is further proof that global sanctions regimes need to be significantly strengthened – against everyone in the world who provides their "services" in destroying lives."

Zelenskyy said that in tonight's attack, Russia used 36 missiles approaching their targets along a ballistic trajectory. "Only four missiles were taken down," he wrote.

According to the president, "unfortunately, there is still a significant shortage of interceptors for Patriot systems, and the United States is in the best position to help address it. At every level, we are looking for ways to speed up deliveries and get the necessary messages across to the American side – so that Ukraine receives the means to protect lives. This is especially important right now – not just ahead of winter, but also ahead of another joint effort with our partners to reinvigorate negotiations."

"Russia perceives diplomacy in its own way – as a subtype of aggression. By intensifying its strikes on Ukraine and targeting our infrastructure precisely at this time, Russia is trying to further prepare the ground for exerting pressure on Ukraine's position and that of its partners. We hope that the United States, like our other partners, will act on principle," the Ukrainian leader said.