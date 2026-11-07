Ukraine intelligence identifies 6 Russian pilots behind Komyshuvakha school strike that killed 55

The Main Intelligence Directorate (MID) of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry has identified six Russian servicemen involved in the airstrike on the Dzherelo Komyshuvakha Gymnasium in Zaporizhia region on November 2, which killed at least 55 people, while more than 50 others remain missing, the press service of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate reported.

According to military intelligence, the strike on the educational institution, where humanitarian aid was being provided to local residents, was planned by Colonel Fedor Zubakov, head of the fire engagement group at the headquarters of the Dnipro Group of Forces of the Russian occupation army.

Four Su-34 aircraft were involved in carrying out the strike. In particular, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate, the bombing was conducted by Tactical Aviation Group No. 5 of the Special Combat Group of the Reserve Aviation Group of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, formed on the basis of the 11th Mixed Aviation Regiment and the 559th Bomber Aviation Regiment.

"Ukraine's military intelligence has identified the Russian pilots who carried out these bomb drops: Captain Sergei Yeliseev; Captain Dmitri Zverev; Senior Lieutenant Rodion Plotnikov; Senior Lieutenant Nikita Ignatiev; Senior Lieutenant Maksim Sokolenko; and Lieutenant Vadim Perekrest," the agency said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate, the identities of the crew members of another Russian aircraft involved in the airstrike are currently being established.

The Main Intelligence Directorate recalled that on November 2, Russian forces carried out three airstrikes on the Dzherelo Komyshuvakha Gymnasium, where civilians were receiving humanitarian aid and taking shelter. At least 53 people were killed in the strikes, and search-and-rescue operations are ongoing.

As reported earlier, the State Emergency Service said the death toll from the Russian airstrike on the settlement of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhia district had risen to 55.