Russia deploys own Rassvet satellite network for military comms over Ukraine – media

Russia is already using its new Rassvet satellite network for military communications over Ukraine, Reuters has reported, referring to Ukrainian military intelligence of Ukraine's Defense Ministry.

"Russia has launched 32 Rassvet satellites into orbit so far this year in two batches in March and July, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense (GUR). The Russian government said last month that Russia had launched more than 30 satellites," Reuters said.

Rassvet may provide Russia with two-way data exchange with its unmanned aircraft over Ukraine, allowing surveillance drones to transmit data in real time and pilots to adjust the route of attack drones during ⁠flight, reducing dependence on a pre-programmed flight path. That could allow drones to adjust to changes in target location, or evade air defences.

Andriy Yusov, a spokesperson for the Main Directorate of Intelligence, confirmed in a written comment to Reuters that Russia is using the Rassvet satellite system for military purposes over Ukrainian territory.

"Russia is using the 'Rassvet' satellite system over the territory of ⁠Ukraine for military purposes… In the longer term, this could increase the effectiveness of strike and reconnaissance UAVs and make it more difficult for electronic warfare and electronic intelligence systems to intercept them," he said.

The constellation is currently insufficient to provide uninterrupted coverage of Ukrainian territory: communication is available intermittently when the satellites pass over the relevant areas, he added.