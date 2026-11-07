Russia thrice hits Naftogaz facility in Central Ukraine, sparks fire

Equipment was damaged, an explosion occurred, and a large-scale fire broke out as a result of three overnight attacks by Russian forces on an oil and gas facility belonging to the Naftogaz of Ukraine Group in central Ukraine, the company's press service reported.

According to Naftogaz, no facility workers were injured, and personnel were evacuated in a timely manner.

"No one among the workers was injured, and personnel were evacuated in a timely manner. I thank the State Emergency Service rescuers and Naftogaz employees for their prompt response," the company's acting CEO, Serhiy Fedorenko, said on Saturday.

An assessment of the consequences of the Russian attack is currently underway, Naftogaz's press service reported.