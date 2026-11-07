New U.S. lawmakers, Democrats pledging continued Ukraine support – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he expects continued support for Ukraine from the United States, as, according to him, new members of Congress and representatives of the Democratic Party assured him that they remain on Ukraine's side and do not intend to balance between Kyiv and Moscow.

"I think we can count on it. I heard from new people which will be in Congress and also from Democratic Party that they stay on our side. They don't try to balance between us and Russia. They don't afraid to say that Russia is aggressor. They don't want to give our land to Putin," Zelenskyy said in an interview with CNN.

According to him, bipartisan U.S. support is of fundamental importance to Ukraine, and he agrees with the foreign minister's assessment of the prospects for strengthening it following the results of the congressional elections. It is very important for us to see such unity around Ukraine, the president said.

He said that Ukraine is approaching a difficult period due to large-scale Russian attacks involving Iranian drones, ballistic and cruise missiles, targeting, in particular, civilian infrastructure, energy facilities and schools.

"That is exactly why we need support now. We really count that bipartisan support will increase. We really need it," Zelenskyy said.

As reported, the foreign minister emphasized on Thursday that Ukraine expects U.S. support to be further strengthened following the midterm elections to the U.S. Congress and anticipates talks in Abu Dhabi (the United Arab Emirates) in the coming days on security issues and a possible agenda for a meeting of the leaders.