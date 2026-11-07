Ukrainian forces destroy 2 Iskander launchers, Pantsir air defense in Bryansk – General Staff

Ukrainian Defense Forces units struck two launchers of the Iskander operational-tactical missile system, a Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile and gun system, logistics and supply depots, and a site where Russian occupation forces had concentrated UAV operators on Friday and overnight into Saturday.

According to a statement posted by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook on Saturday, two Iskander missile system launchers and a Pantsir-S1 system were hit in Russia's Bryansk region. The extent of the damage inflicted on the Iskander launchers is being assessed.

"The occupiers also suffered 'logistical losses' in Luhansk region, where Russian logistics and supply depots were hit near Sokolo-Horivka and Zaaydarivka. In Zaporizhia region, near Novobohdanivka, a site where enemy UAV operators had gathered was destroyed," the statement said.

"Every Iskander launcher taken out of service reduces the Russian army's ability to launch ballistic missile strikes against Ukrainian cities," the General Staff said.