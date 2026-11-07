Death toll in Russian airstrike on Komyshuvakha rises to 55 – emergency service

The death toll from a Russian airstrike on the settlement of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhia district, Zaporizhia region, carried out on November 2, has risen to 55, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported Saturday morning.

"The death toll from the Russian airstrike on the settlement of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhia district on November 2 has risen to 55. During search operations over the past 24 hours, rescuers found and recovered the bodies and remains of nine more people killed in the attack from beneath the rubble," the agency said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

The State Emergency Service noted that, despite difficult conditions and the constant threat of further enemy attacks, rescuers and canine teams continue to dismantle the destroyed structural elements and search the area for the bodies of those killed.

As reported, on November 2, Russia deliberately struck a school in the settlement of Komyshuvakha where humanitarian aid was being distributed to local residents. The occupiers dropped aerial bombs on the school. People took shelter in a shelter, after which the occupiers launched a second strike, dropping another nine aerial bombs directly on the shelter.