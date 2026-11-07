Sumy shelling kills 1, injures 13 civilians in 24 hours – police

One person was killed and 13 civilians were injured or sought medical attention following enemy attacks on 19 settlements in Sumy region over the past 24 hours, the National Police of Ukraine reported Saturday morning.

"Over the past 24 hours, 19 settlements in Sumy region came under enemy fire. In the Lypova Dolyna territorial community, a 52-year-old man was killed and a 62-year-old man was injured in strikes by enemy unmanned aerial vehicles. In the Sumy territorial community, four women and three men sustained injuries in guided aerial bomb strikes. In addition, a 23-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman who were injured in a drone attack on November 5 sought medical attention. In the Shostka territorial community, a 26-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were injured in a drone strike. A 33-year-old man who was injured in shelling on November 5 also sought medical attention," the National Police said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

Police investigative and operational teams worked at the impact sites to record damage to civilian infrastructure, collect physical evidence and document war crimes committed by Russian occupation forces.