Man killed, power grid, homes damaged in massive strike in Kyiv region – authorities

A man who sustained serious injuries in a Russian attack the previous evening has died in hospital in Brovary district, Kyiv region. Damage to infrastructure facilities and residential buildings was also reported in five districts of the region, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko said.

According to him, Kyiv region came under a massive attack involving ballistic missiles and attack drones. Energy facilities, civilian infrastructure and residential buildings were targeted.

"Services continue working at the sites, documenting the damage and addressing the consequences of the enemy attack. All those injured are receiving the necessary assistance," Tkachenko wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

According to the regional administration head, damage from the attack was recorded in five districts of Kyiv region: energy infrastructure facilities were hit in Bucha and Obukhiv districts; an infrastructure facility was damaged in Boryspil district; and in Brovary district, an administrative building, 11 vehicles, a gas station, a car dealership, two vehicle service stations, production and warehouse facilities, two businesses and 10 private houses were damaged. In Bila Tserkva district, another four private houses sustained damage, with the blast wave shattering their windows.

Earlier, two people were reported injured when an enemy attack drone struck a private house in the village of Bohdanivka, Brovary district, Kyiv region.