Russia strikes power and fuel facilities in Zhytomyr region – local authorities

Energy and fuel infrastructure facilities in the Zhytomyr and Zviahel territorial communities came under attack during a combined Russian aerial assault that began Friday evening, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Bunechko said.

"Repair work and efforts to address the consequences of the enemy attacks continued throughout the night and are still underway. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore electricity supplies to residents of the region. Fires at the impact sites have been extinguished by State Emergency Service rescuers," Bunechko wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday morning.

According to him, no reports of deaths or injuries resulting from the attack had been received.