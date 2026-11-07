Vinnytsia energy infrastructure hit overnight, one critical, power cut – authorities

Russian occupation forces attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Vinnytsia region overnight into Saturday, leaving one person seriously injured and causing disruptions to electricity supplies across the region, head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration Natalia Zabolotna said.

"During the night, the enemy attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Vinnytsia region. Unfortunately, one person was injured in the attack. The person is in hospital in serious condition. Medical personnel are providing all necessary assistance," the regional administration head wrote on her Telegram channel on Saturday morning.

In addition, according to her, damage was reported to civilian infrastructure facilities: a fire station building and the grounds of a local market were hit. One market kiosk was destroyed by fire, along with a significant number of private vehicles, while windows in buildings were shattered.

"Damage to energy facilities has caused disruptions to electricity supplies across the region. Energy workers are working to restore power. All relevant services continue working to address the consequences of the enemy attack," Zabolotna said.