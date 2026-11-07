Trump announces he held some calls on ending Russia-Ukraine war

U.S. President Donald Trump said he had held several telephone conversations on resolving Russia's war against Ukraine and planned to continue contacts on Saturday, noting that meetings involving the parties were scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

"Russia and Ukraine, for the first time, I think want to settle. We have meetings, and phone calls today, and will be having some tomorrow," Trump told reporters in Palm Beach after delivering remarks at the Kennedy Space Center.

He expressed the view that the parties were seeking to reach a settlement that would be far-reaching in scope and involve all of Europe.

"I think it would be a very big settlement. I think it's going to involve all of Europe. It's going to be a big settlement," the U.S. president said.

As reported, a trilateral meeting involving Ukraine, the United States and Russia is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11, 2026, in a working format under U.S. mediation. The main topics of the talks include an energy truce (a cessation of strikes on energy facilities and critical infrastructure), maritime security in the Black Sea (the grain corridor), humanitarian issues and prisoner exchanges.