Drone strike on Brovary district house injures 2 – Ukraine emergency service

Two people were injured when an enemy attack drone struck a private house in the village of Bohdanivka, Brovary district, Kyiv region, causing the building to collapse and a fire to break out, the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv region reported early Saturday.

"In the village of Bohdanivka, Brovary district, an enemy drone struck a private house, causing the building to collapse and a fire to break out. A married couple was trapped under the rubble. The woman, born in 1960, managed to get out on her own, while her husband, born in 1951, was quickly freed from the debris and rescued by State Emergency Service personnel. Both sustained injuries. The fire has been extinguished," the agency said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

State Emergency Service units worked at the scene, promptly extinguishing the fire, conducting search-and-rescue operations and providing assistance to the injured residents of the destroyed house.