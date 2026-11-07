Zelenskyy: post-war Europe-Russia security architecture requires prior Ukrainian guarantees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers discussions about new security arrangements between Europe and Russia before the end of Russia's war against Ukraine and the determination of security guarantees for Ukraine to be dangerous.

"I was very clear to all of our partners. I think that the first, first, we have to discuss how to end this war, Russia against Ukraine. The second is what the security infrastructure will be for Ukraine, what security guarantees Ukraine will have. And then, depending on it, the sides can discuss the infrastructure, security infrastructure between Europe or between EU and Russia," Zelenskyy said in an interview with CNN.

According to him, Russia's desire to begin the discussion specifically with the establishment of a new security architecture in Europe is dangerous.

"By the way, it's more dangerous for EU, not for us… We are not a member of EU. And also, we are not a member of NATO… I'm not speaking on behalf of these guys… We all live in Europe. We do not want 'Yalta 2.0'… We don't want to be divided by Russia," the president said.