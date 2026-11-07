Kyiv attack toll rises to 5 injured, as North Bridge damaged

The number of people injured in Kyiv in a Russian attack overnight into Saturday has risen to five, including a teen, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said.

According to the State Emergency Service, the Darnytsky and Sviatoshynsky districts of the capital came under attack on the morning of November 7.

"Specifically, in the Darnytsky district, an enemy UAV struck a two-story private residential house. Firefighters extinguished the blaze. In the Sviatoshynsky district, emergency responders contained a fire involving trash at an abandoned industrial site, as well as a small fire on the roof of a non-residential two-story building at another location," the agency stated in a post on Facebook.

"Five people have been injured in the capital as a result of the enemy attack. They include a 14-year-old child. Two of the injured have been hospitalized by medics," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko earlier wrote on Telegram on Saturday morning.

He also reported damage to Kyiv's North Bridge over the Dnipro River during the attack and the closure of the bridge to traffic.

"Road maintenance crews and municipal workers are already working on the North Bridge. The road surface, the trolleybus overhead contact line and the power transmission line have been damaged at the site. The blast wave also damaged five trucks in a parking lot near the bridge," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

Kyiv's municipal and road maintenance services are carrying out repair work directly at the site of the damage to the infrastructure facility.

The North Bridge is one of six operational road bridges connecting the right-bank and left-bank parts of Kyiv. Several trolleybus and bus routes run across it.