All parties' agreement to Abu Dhabi talks signals progress potential – head of Ukraine's President Office

The readiness of all parties to hold trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the United States and the Russian Federation in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates, UAE) next week indicates that the necessary conditions for advancing the peace process are taking shape. Meanwhile, in relations with Washington, Kyiv is focused on strengthening the partnership and protecting national interests despite Russian strikes on the energy sector, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview with U.S. television network CBS News on Friday evening.

Responding to a question from journalist Aidan Stretch about why the meeting scheduled for next week could deliver a more tangible result than previous months of negotiations, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine pointed to changing circumstances at different stages. According to Budanov, all participants in the process have now expressed a desire to hold these discussions, confirming that the necessary preconditions for dialogue are in place.

Commenting on bilateral engagement with Washington, the head of the Office of the President recalled that the United States was among the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Ukraine and had maintained ties with the country throughout its history, including during different periods. He stressed the importance of focusing efforts on improving existing interstate relations and strengthening cooperation.

Budanov also addressed Russia's massive attacks on Ukrainian critical infrastructure facilities ahead of winter. In his assessment, the enemy is seeking to inflict maximum damage on the energy system, fuel public discontent, provoke street protests and force Kyiv to make concessions on matters of national interest. At the same time, the head of the Office of the President assured that the aggressor's plan would fail and that Ukraine would withstand the pressure and successfully get through the winter despite all the challenges.