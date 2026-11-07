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Zelenskyy announces military leadership shake-up

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Zelenskyy announces military leadership shake-up
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that personnel changes are being prepared within the Armed Forces of Ukraine, while he provided no specific details, he said that the decisions have been coordinated with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mykhailo Drapaty.

"The Commander-in-Chief and I are preparing personnel decisions in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I want to thank everyone serving Ukraine! And please stay safe, given the threat of missile attacks," Zelenskyy said in his video address late on Friday.

#personnel #president #afu
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