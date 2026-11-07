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Ukraine, UAE foreign ministers discuss peace prospects ahead of Abu Dhabi talks – Ukrainian PM

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Ukraine, UAE foreign ministers discuss peace prospects ahead of Abu Dhabi talks – Ukrainian PM
Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held talks with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the prospects for peace efforts ahead of a planned meeting in Abu Dhabi, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said Friday evening.

"The interlocutors exchanged views on the prospects for peace efforts ahead of the meeting in Abu Dhabi. [Sybiha] thanked the UAE for its important role in advancing the peace process. Andriy Sybiha reaffirmed Ukraine's position: we are ready to end this war. We have effective solutions and are open to various formats for a ceasefire and de-escalation. We also discussed regional and global security challenges, freedom of navigation, and our cooperation within international organizations," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

#uae #negotiations
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