Ukraine strikes Russian Defense Plant in Oryol with Neptune missiles – General Staff

Ukrainian Armed Forces missile units struck the Russian military-industrial complex enterprise JSC Proton-Electrotex in the city of Oryol, Oryol region, Russian Federation, using Neptune coastal missile systems overnight into Saturday. A direct hit and a fire on the facility's premises were recorded, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"The target was hit, a fire broke out on the facility's premises, and explosions were heard," the General Staff said in a statement posted on Facebook on Saturday.

The General Staff said that the extent of the damage is currently being assessed.

According to the General Staff, JSC Proton-Electrotex is one of Russia's manufacturers of optoelectronic equipment and devices with a full production cycle. Its products include modules for the Kovyor air-launched cruise missiles and switching inverters for 9M723 ballistic missiles used in the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system.

"The destruction of this facility hampers the production of components for cruise and ballistic missiles that the Russian army uses to strike Ukrainian cities," the General Staff said in its statement.