Failing to reform law enforcement in Ukraine risks EU bid – MP Poroshenko

The exposure by anti-corruption agencies, as part of Operation Carthage, of a criminal organization whose members systematically provided illicit benefits to senior law enforcement officials in exchange for allowing illegal businesses to operate has shocked Ukraine's Western allies. If law enforcement and security agencies are not reformed in line with Ukraine's European integration commitments, the Ukrainian state will miss its chance to join the European Union, believes Member of Parliament and European Solidarity party leader Petro Poroshenko.

"Let's call things by their proper names: this is no longer corruption – this is the mafia, a mafia state. And this is a new stage, a fundamentally different one, because corruption steals, while the mafia intimidates, kills and puts those who should have stopped it at its service. The country should fear the mafia far more than it fears corruption," Poroshenko said in a video address on Friday.

He said that "corruption during wartime has long ceased to be merely about personal enrichment. It is being used to build absolute power," and that only an effective system of checks and balances can change the situation.

"I have just returned from Brussels, where the Enlargement Report was released. We held meetings there with European commissioners and at the European Parliament. And they tried to make two things clear to us. First, no one will allow the reform of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Security Service and the State Bureau of Investigation to be avoided, with reputable international experts required to participate in the selection competitions. And second, if the authorities attempt to resort to tricks, the only result will be a halt to European integration. We absolutely cannot allow that. Moldova is doing its homework brilliantly, and Ukraine could simply be uncoupled from Moldova's European locomotive," the European Solidarity leader warned.

Poroshenko announced that European Solidarity would submit a package of amendments to the Verkhovna Rada, including reform of the State Bureau of Investigation, a new approach to appointing Ukraine's prosecutor general, reform of the Security Service of Ukraine, a comprehensive audit of access to state databases and surveillance cameras, state protection for journalists, activists and veterans facing threats, and the establishment of a temporary investigative commission in the Verkhovna Rada to examine the Carthage case.

"We have no right to allow trust in the state to be destroyed from within by those who are supposed to protect it," Poroshenko concluded.

As reported, anti-corruption agencies, as part of Operation Carthage, uncovered a criminal organization whose members had established a system of systematically providing illicit benefits to senior law enforcement officials in exchange for allowing fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses to operate without interference. The criminal organization comprised at least 12 people.

Those suspected in the case include: Serhiy Duka ("Akim"), a major general and first deputy head of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood of the Security Service of Ukraine, who has already been dismissed from his post; Oleksandr Demianchuk ("Consultant"), deputy head of a division of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv region; Volodymyr Tsenov, first deputy head of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police of Ukraine (the High Anti-Corruption Court remanded him in custody with bail set at UAH 15 million); and Vitaliy Rybalka, known as "Boxer" (the High Anti-Corruption Court remanded him in custody without the right to post bail).