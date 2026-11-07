Russia attacks substations linking Rivne, Khmelnytsky NPPs to Kyiv, central regions – Zelenskyy

A substation connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plants to Kyiv and Ukraine's central regions was hit in an attack on Kyiv region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on the social network X on Saturday.

"Russia is preparing for trilateral talks by launching ballistic missiles at Ukraine’s critical infrastructure," he wrote.

The president said that in total, the Russians used 172 drones and 36 ballistic missiles, with all the missiles aimed at Kyiv and the surrounding region. Energy infrastructure was once again the main target.

The capital is facing serious difficulties with its electricity, water, and heat supplies. Residential buildings and the Northern Bridge were damaged.

"In Kyiv region, a substation connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plants to Kyiv and Ukraine's central regions was hit. Substations were also damaged in Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy said that in addition to Kyiv, twelve other regions came under attack. Nine people were injured, including one child. Repair and rescue operations are underway in the affected regions wherever the security situation allows.

The president thanked all people who defend the country against this terror every day, work to restore what has been damaged, and emphasized the need to strengthen U.S. support for Ukraine. "We are counting on increased bilateral support from the United States. We are counting on the U.S. Congress to give more attention to Ukraine," he said.

Zelenskyy said that it is important that support for Ukraine remains among the priorities of U.S. policy. "We are counting on both parties to stand united on matters of security, support for Ukraine, condemnation of Russian aggression, and increased sanctions pressure on Putin," he said.