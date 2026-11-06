Arakhamia says Oleshky operation was apolitical, learnt of Dmitriev's meeting with Trump from media

The meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Kirill Dmitriev, Russia's Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries, took place without the participation of the Ukrainian delegation, which had arrived in the U.S. at that time, because it was not related to the humanitarian operation to evacuate civilians from the occupied town of Oleshky in Kherson region and had not been planned in advance, according to Head of the Servant of the People party faction Davyd Arakhamia.

"It wasn't planned at all. It was, so to speak, outside the scope of Oleshky operation or Oleshky delegation. That's what I think – it's just my assumption," Arakhamia said during a live broadcast on Novyny.live on Friday, responding to a question about why Trump met with Dmitriev after the joint event but did not meet with representatives of the Ukrainian delegation or hold a separate meeting with Ukrainian officials, as he did with the Russian representative.

He also said that he was unaware of Trump's meeting with Dmitriev and "found out about it from the news." "So, we concluded our meeting with the First Lady [Melania Trump, whose support facilitated the operation in Oleshky] and her team, and that was essentially the end of it," the lawmaker said.

Arakhamia also speculated that Trump's meeting with Dmitriev concerned the trilateral meeting (between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia) in Abu Dhabi, scheduled for November 10-11, or some other topic: "To be honest, I have no idea, so it must be something else."

He also noted that the leadership of the Russian delegation "does not allow its head to discuss any other issues, and he has received clear instructions on this matter."

"So, essentially [during the visit to the United States], since we have another trilateral track that will be discussed in Abu Dhabi early next week, we discussed only a few new projects, or rather – not exactly projects, but, in essence, directions for new projects, since the First Lady wants to build on and use this momentum [the operation in Oleshky] for both sides to actually implement any other major humanitarian initiatives, and we truly support this," the politician said.

The lawmaker emphasized the apolitical nature of the operation carried out in Oleshky and rejected the suggestion that it might have been tied to the U.S. midterm elections, since it had been planned in advance.

"At first, some people in Ukraine perceived this as some kind of pre-election PR or something similar, but that's not true, because we started much, much earlier, and every time we interact with the First Lady's office, they emphasize and say: "Listen, the political aspect is a different matter; we don"t deal with that. In this case, we're apolitical; we just want to help you implement your initiatives to make this possible,'" Arakhamia said.